Russia-Linked Agency Reportedly Asked Influencers to Discredit Pfizer Vaccine

By Joe Price
Complex
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UK-based PR agency with alleged connections to Russia reportedly offered money to French and German influencers to discredit the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from The Guardian. Fazze, a company that bills itself as an “influencer marketing platform,” is said to have been in contact with various...

www.complex.com
#Russia#Influencer Marketing#Media Company#Mainstream Media#Email Client#Pr#German#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Instagram#Guardian#Linkedin#The European Union#Sputnik V Twitter#Pfizer Vaccine#Governments#Alleged Connections#Uk#Care#Reveal#Moscow
