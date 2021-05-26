Russia-Linked Agency Reportedly Asked Influencers to Discredit Pfizer Vaccine

The vaccine is now authorized for ages 12 and older in European Union member states and the UK. The United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) announced on June 4, 2021, that it was giving temporary authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 and older. Similarly, in a May 28, 2021 press release, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) for the COVID-19 Vaccine Comirnaty in the European Union (EU) has been expanded to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age, following the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion to authorize the vaccine in this age group. The United States expanded authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 to 15 on May 10, 2021.