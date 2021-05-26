Cancel
Video Games

PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Announced

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced the three games coming to PlayStation Plus for June 2021: Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Star Wars: Squadrons. This month's PS5 game is Operation: Tango, the co-op spy adventure originally launched last August on PS4. This is, naturally, the PS5 variant (the PS4 version is not available). Set in a near-future, players will work together as either hackers or agents to overcome asymmetrical challenges. Communication is vital, as players cannot be together and play from different points of view, so be sure to use your microphone.

