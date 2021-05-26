PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Announced

After just over a week of rumor, Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed that they will indeed be holding a joint Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, June 13. As per the announcement on the Xbox Wire, the event will be broadcast around the world at 6pm UK time on that date, and promises a 90 minute show "packed with everything you want to know aout the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership, the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass and more."