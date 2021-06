Far Cry 6 is poised to introduce players to the world of Yara, an embattled Caribbean island-state ruled by despotic overlord El Presidente Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito). To take back the island, players will have to unite with Libertad, an army of guerrilla fighters, and learn the art of "Resolver." In our first hands-off preview, we got to see plenty of the new systems that await players, from new stealth mechanics to animal companions Chorizo and Guapo to brand new super-weapons called Supremos. The latest from Ubisoft looks to put more options in players' hands than ever before. There's plenty to unpack in our Far Cry 6 reaction, so let's get into it.