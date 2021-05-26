Cancel
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not starting Wednesday

 15 days ago

Mountcastle (hand) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mountcastle exited Tuesday's game against the Twins after he was hit on the hand by a pitch. He was diagnosed with a bruised left hand after X-rays came back negative, and he's still considered day-to-day. Mountcastle likely won't be available off the bench Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter while DJ Stewart shifts to right field.

