Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not starting Wednesday

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.