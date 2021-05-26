Cancel
Video Games

Western Digital's New External SSDs Are Designed for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but Won't Play New-Gen Games

By Taylor Lyles
IGN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern Digital has announced two new external SSD drives under its WD_Black brand designed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is important to note that these new external SSDs are not designed to expand the SSD storage currently available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but rather this is a backup hard drive for both consoles.

