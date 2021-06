Check out the cinematic trailer for the free update for Dying Light's Hellraid DLC. The free update brings a new story mode, as well as new areas, weapons, and visual and technical enhancements. Dust off your weapons and turn on the old arcade machine again, adventurer. Something's happened inside Ba'al's Temple and now you can feel two energies calling you from within. One seems familiar, you might've heard it before, answered it even. Yet still, it feels changed. But the other one, it's new. Though mysterious and eerie, the more you listen to it, the more it attracts you. So much that you can't help but peek at what's behind the portal. The free update for Dying Light's Hellraid DLC is available today for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.