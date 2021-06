Corbin Burnes returns for the Brewers on Thursday hot on the pursuit of a record. He’s struck out 49 batters so far this season and has yet to issue a walk. That’s already a record for a starting pitcher to start a season since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. But he is close to the overall record, held by a reliever, too. Kenley Jansen had 51 strikeouts before his first walk in 2017, which stands as the mark -- for now.