Twins' Michael Pineda: Reinstated ahead of start

The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox in game three of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon from Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side. The White Sox have seemingly grabbed hold of the division over the last week and have dominated opponents to the tune of a positive run differential of 59, which is best in the league by 23 runs over second-best Houston. It took a month for Chicago to start to get the wheels turning, but now that they’re riding confidence and momentum, it’s tough to see anyone slowing them down, especially not the withering Twins. Minnesota, who started the season with postseason hopes after a few strong years, is one of the worst teams in baseball record-wise so far, even with a run differential that is almost even. The Twins have struggled to win close games in the first few months and their confidence has taken a hit. Heading to Chicago hasn’t done much to change that negative outlook, but a win in Thursday’s finale can at least shift the momentum ahead of their upcoming weekend series. Which team will finish the series strong in Thursday’s afternoon tilt?