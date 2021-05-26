Twins' Michael Pineda: Reinstated ahead of start
Pineda (thigh) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Pineda will return to the mound as the starter in Wednesday's series finale against the Orioles. The right-hander underwent a procedure to remove an abscess on the inner part of his thigh in mid-May and was scratched from his last start as a result. Pineda has posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 38.2 innings to begin the season.www.cbssports.com