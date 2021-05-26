Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: On track for training camp

I absolutely love the top three Cowboys receivers! Are they the best WR trio in the league, or is there another team with a better set? — JOHN BROWN / SANTA FE, NM. David: If you weigh the total package, I think they're the best. You could make a strong case for Tampa Bay's trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but Brown has only played nine games since 2018 and isn't what you'd call reliable, given all his off-field issues over the years. Not only are Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb fantastic receivers, but they're shockingly drama-free for a position that is famous for having diva personalities. That combination of talent and reliability gives Dallas the edge, for me.