Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: On track for training camp
Jarwin (knee) took part in a few drills during Tuesday's OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports. The tight end was mostly restricted to rehab work as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season, but Jarwin appears to be well on his way to being close to, or even at, 100 percent by the start of training camp. He'll fill the top spot on the depth chart, but Dalton Schultz's strong 2020 campaign in his absence likely means the duo will split snaps and targets this year.www.cbssports.com