Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: On track for training camp

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Jarwin (knee) took part in a few drills during Tuesday's OTAs, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports. The tight end was mostly restricted to rehab work as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 1 last season, but Jarwin appears to be well on his way to being close to, or even at, 100 percent by the start of training camp. He'll fill the top spot on the depth chart, but Dalton Schultz's strong 2020 campaign in his absence likely means the duo will split snaps and targets this year.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Rehab#Depth Chart#Top Spot#Acl#Training Camp#Knee#Dallascowboys Com Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Are Cedrick Wilson and Blake Jarwin worth the money?

With so many proven, high priced veterans on the team, the Dallas Cowboys are in a constant state of penny pinching. The effort led by thrift-shopper extraordinaire, Stephen Jones, typically targets the rosters’ middle class citizens. This austerity, of sorts, has led to the departure of many serviceable veterans over...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Blake Jarwin Progressing, Eager For Return

FRISCO, Texas – Blake Jarwin didn't even have the good fortune to be the Cowboys' most notable injury of 2020. In most NFL seasons, the loss of the starting tight – an ascending player, who had just signed a $22 million contract extension – would be a dominant storyline. During...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Blake Jarwin Excited for Return, “Happy” for the Success of Dalton Schultz

The tight end position for the Dallas Cowboys had a steady leader for 15 years with Jason Witten. Once he retired, the first time, after the 2017 season it left a hole at the tight end, and Blake Jarwin took the bull by the horns in the 2018 season finale. He caught seven passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, setting himself up to be the top option at tight end for the Cowboys going forward.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: NFL's Best WR Trio? Tight End Rotation?

I absolutely love the top three Cowboys receivers! Are they the best WR trio in the league, or is there another team with a better set? — JOHN BROWN / SANTA FE, NM. David: If you weigh the total package, I think they're the best. You could make a strong case for Tampa Bay's trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but Brown has only played nine games since 2018 and isn't what you'd call reliable, given all his off-field issues over the years. Not only are Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb fantastic receivers, but they're shockingly drama-free for a position that is famous for having diva personalities. That combination of talent and reliability gives Dallas the edge, for me.
NFLkq2.com

Local restaurants hope for return of Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The return of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp to St. Joseph still looms in the air. Recent reports have indicated Missouri Western should expect Head Coach Andy Reid and the squad to make an appearance again, and local businesses are banking on the return as well.
NFLweeklyspiral.com

Ezekiel Elliott is still elite, but he’s having trouble with some of McCarthy’s scheme in Dallas

Yes, the Dallas offensive line was missing Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’el Collins. Yes, the Cowboys also lost Dak Prescott in week 5. The excuses are there. The Cowboys had a new system in a unique offseason, injuries at key spots, but Ezekiel Elliott was not his usually dominant self. He had his lowest yards per carry average in his career, had six fumbles, and had trouble reading one of the most common run plays that Dallas ran: duo.
NFLaustinnews.net

Updates: Cowboys Add 2 QBs For Rookie Camp

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number. Height: 6-3 Weight: 209 lbs College: James Madison. As Ben DiNucci enters his second season, the Cowboys were hopeful he would be eligible to participate in this...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

NFL Changes Cutdown Format, Training Camp Schedule

In recent years, the NFL used an all-at-once roster-cutdown format that brought transaction avalanches following the preseason’s conclusion. This year, the league will tweak that structure. Come August, teams will be mandated to trim their rosters gradually. Rather than trimming rosters from 90 to 53 players, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Cowboys Will Host Rams In Oxnard Camp Workouts, Source Says

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) - The details on the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in California are not yet finalized. But the details are being assembled, with the latest example being the revelation that the Cowboys will engage in joint workouts against at least one NFL opponent - the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Grant Delpit Plans To Be Fully Healthy For Training Camp

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is hoping his second year in the NFL is more successful than his first. The 44th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU was a promising addition to the Browns roster last spring. He was expected to be a starter. Unfortunately, he...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Zach Banner and Devin Bush both on track to return for Steelers Training Camp

The 2020 NFL season was forgettable for a lot of reasons. Hardly any fans at games, games being delayed/rescheduled and of course injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered three key injuries, all torn ACLs, and two of those players are still with the team. Offensive tackle Zach Banner and ILB Devin...
NFLYardbarker

Training Camp Profile: OL Jake Burton

When it comes to offensive linemen, the Giants have a fair amount of success in identifying players who were initially signed as undrafted free agents but who later developed into quality starters. Rich Seubert, who went undrafted out of Western Illinois in 2001, is probably one of the most famous...
NFLYardbarker

Saquon Barkley starting training camp as limited participant

Training camp is the next big event on the schedule for the New York Giants, but they’re set to open up with one of their major players taking a lesser role. The player in question is Saquon Barkley, who is entering this season recovering from an ACL injury. His comeback...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Cowboys Planning Oxnard Training Camp Practices Vs. Rams

The details on the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp in California are not yet finalized. But the details are being assembled, with the latest example being the revelation that the Cowboys will engage in joint workouts against at least one NFL opponent - the Los Angeles Rams. Sources tell CowboysSI.com that...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Training Camp Preview - WR Derrick Dillion

Derrick Dillon was a four-star recruit out of Pine High School in Louisiana. At 5'11 and 185 pounds, he attended LSU but found himself buried on the depth chart behind future NFL players Ja'Marr Chase, Terrance Marshall, and Justin Jefferson. In playing behind those guys, Dillion's career-high pass targets topped out at 38 (2018).
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Training Camp Profile: OLB Lorenzo Carter

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter's NFL career is like a menu item that grows on you only to be taken away and leaving you longing for more. A third-round draft pick out of Georgia in 2018, Carter showed flashes of being a quality NFL edge rusher in his first two seasons but never quite got to the level expected of him.
NFLhometownsource.com

Officials gearing up for Minnesota Vikings training camp

Study: 2019 Training camp generated $5.7 million for Eagan. Although no details have been announced, the Minnesota Vikings are preparing to host an in-person training camp in Eagan later this summer. Viking officials came to the Eagan Advisory Planning Commission meeting Tuesday to renew its interim use permit for overflow...