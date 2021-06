For the longest time, the New York Islanders third line had acted as a revolving door of forwards that never quite stuck. However, since the acquisition of J.G. Pageau at the 2020 Trade deadline, the third line has started to solidify itself. Now with the emergence of Oliver Wahlstrom and the acquisition of Kyle Palmieri, the Isles finally have a consistent third line that head coach, Barry Trotz, can keep together on a nightly basis.