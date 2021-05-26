Twins' Nelson Cruz: Rejoins starting nine

From the “more bad news” files, we discovered after today’s game that multiple members of the Twins’ active roster were being evaluated for injuries. Kenta Maeda suffering from a bit of tightness doesn’t sound like something too concerning at first blush, but he has been inexplicably bad this season, and melted down in the fifth inning today. Perhaps a bit of a lingering issue is behind the tightness and the lack of success. Hopefully this is nothing, but is certainly something to watch. If this becomes an issue that makes him miss a start or two, Randy Dobnak or Lewis Thorpe are most likely to fill in.