Twins' Nelson Cruz: Rejoins starting nine

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cruz (wrist) will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and bat third Wednesday against the Orioles, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Cruz checks back into the lineup after a bruised wrist had kept him on the bench for the past six games. The veteran slugger was able to make two plate appearances as a pinch hitter in Monday's win, and after a rest day Tuesday, he looks like he'll be ready to fill an everyday role moving forward. The Twins head into Wednesday's contest with a disappointing 19-29 record, but Cruz hasn't had much of a hand in the team's struggles. The 40-year-old is holding down an .877 OPS for the season, a mark that's down compared to what he's supplied in recent years but still quite strong.

www.cbssports.com
