The popular Final Fantasy Trading Card Game will be getting several new sets later this year, and now Square Enix just revealed a brand new set hitting towards the end of the year, and it will be bringing a brand new mechanic to the game. The new set is titled Crystal Dominion, and it will be hitting stores on November 26th. In addition to the new cards and the Final Fantasy XV theme, the game introduces a new way to pay for cards in your deck. Typically you pay for cards to hit the battlefield with Crystal Points, but now certain character abilities and summons will need to be paid for by using Crystals.