The Falconeer caught my eye a couple of years ago before it was announced to be an exclusive title for the PC and Xbox. When playing it at a gaming event back then, I caught myself thinking: “This game would be perfect on Nintendo Switch, but it will never be able to run this.” Turns out, I was catastrophically wrong on that last point, because thanks to an early copy of the game I’ve been enjoying The Falconeer for the last week or so. It turns out that I was indeed right all those years ago. The Falconeer feels perfect on Switch.