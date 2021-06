CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Online jail records show Charlotte police have arrested a man wanted in the disappearance of a teen. On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asked for the public's help in searching for the missing 18-year-old girl. Police said Jada Lanise Latimer was involved in an altercation with a man that she knew, and police have not been able to find her since then. She was believed by police to be in immediate danger.