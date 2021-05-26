Bronx funeral home accused of botching services by mourning family

(Dylan Nolte/Unsplash)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A Bronx funeral home is under fire after allegedly leaving a woman inside a body bag for her services, the family of the deceased said, according to News 12.

Denise Mercado, daughter of the deceased, described the lack of preparations before her mother's wake and funeral.

"They took her out the freezer, put her in the casket, put a blanket over her and that was it," she said.

After the death of Maria E. Pimentel, her family selected Ortiz Funeral Home for her funeral services. Mercado said, "It was just easier and convenient for us to get there."

"For her to be treated like an animal, it would hurt any child," Mercado said. "I don't want nobody to suffer the pain that I suffered because of that."

Pimentel's family told News 12 they made special arrangements for their mother including special clothing and handmade shoes made by her son. According to the family, the clothing was tossed into the corner of her casket.

Pimentel spent time in the hospital for fluid retention and soon after tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized, her daughter said. Doctors reportedly told the family their mother died as a result of a stroke.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that after a body is prepared, the funeral staff should safely remove personal protective equipment and discard it, wash hands, shower as soon as possible and clean clothing. Families are advised against touching the body of a loved one who died due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health told News 12 it launched an investigation into the incident.