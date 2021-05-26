Cancel
The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman And Patton Oswalt Among Those Added To The Cast

By James White
Empire
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWe learned back in January of the first few casting decisions for Netflix's ambitious, sprawling adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comicbook fantasy The Sandman. As part of those announcements, Gaiman mentioned "hundreds to go" and if the streaming service's news today isn't quite at that level, it's certainly a big bunch. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt are the latest recruit news.

www.empireonline.com
