The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman And Patton Oswalt Among Those Added To The Cast

American Horror Story is about to gain a bit of intensity as it welcomes Neal McDonough as a regular character that will stick around for the season. Since the beginning of the series, it’s been seen that various actors have come and gone as the show has moved forward. Regulars that stuck around for a while include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and several others, but there have been plenty of other actors that have come and gone throughout the years. The tenth season is even bringing in former child star Macaulay Culkin, but as of yet no one really knows what’s going on with the season and what it will be about. All that’s known for certain is that the cast members that have been announced are bound to make this an exciting return since the pandemic made it necessary to shut down production on the season. Obviously this happened to many shows and movies across the business, but with AHS it’s been a long wait since season 9, which carried the 1984 theme and included plenty of regulars along with several faces that we either hadn’t seen before or newcomers that hadn’t joined the group yet.