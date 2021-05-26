Cancel
‘Friends: The Reunion’: A Meandering Trip Down Memory Lane

By Alan Sepinwall
Midway through Friends: The Reunion, the six Friends stars are sitting on the recreated set of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, recalling the strange moment in their lives when Friends exploded from successful sitcom into world-dominating pop-culture phenomenon. “No one was going through what we were going through,” observes David Schwimmer. “Our family couldn’t relate. Our friends — our closest friends — couldn’t relate. They were there for us, but the only people who really knew what it was like were the other five.”

