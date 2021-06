[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for A Quiet Place.]. One of the many brilliant aspects of filmmaker John Krasinski’s smash hit 2018 horror thriller A Quiet Place is its economy of storytelling. There is zero fat on the film. There’s no needless exposition, no prologue explaining what happened to Earth or how the monsters got there. The film begins on Day 89, in the aftermath of when “they” first arrived, and viewers are dropped into the middle of a story that’s already ongoing. Through Krasinski’s meticulous lens and the cast’s incredible performances we learn all we need to know about this family in order to emotionally attach to them, and to care deeply of their well-being. And as a result, we don't really care what we do or don't know about the monsters' origin story.