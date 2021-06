May 15, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) - The Town of Chesapeake Beach is aware of a private interest group planning to circulate information to citizens by flyer at public locations in Town related to the Chesapeake Bay Detacment (NRL-CBD) location. The Town is engaged with the Navy in discussions of environmental restoration at the NRL-CBD site located south of the Town limits and has viewed testing samples on base and off of base. The Navy formed a Remediation Advisory Board (RAB) which is comprised of local community members and (2) two of the Town's elected officials to take part in the planning process to mitigate clean up of PFAS at the Detachment site. Citizens are encouraged to ask questions related to this process at the upcoming public remediation advisory (RAB) board meeting.