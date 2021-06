Like many other daytime TV shows, Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa recorded new episodes from the comfort of their homes (and sometimes their vacation homes) during the pandemic. When the two got back to the studio, they did so with plenty of safety measures in place, including a social distancing safety measure that had the creative team using unique camera angles to make it seem like the two hosts were sitting closer to each other than they were on Live! with Kelly and Ryan each day.