False Positive Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars in Hulu & A24’s New Horror Pic
Hulu has released the full False Positive trailer for A24’s newest horror film, starring Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, and Pierce Brosnan. The video features Glazer’s Lucy as she finally gets pregnant through the help of a mysterious fertility doctor. However, she’ll soon realize that there’s something wrong with her whole pregnancy as she begins to see creepy things about the fetus growing inside her. The film is scheduled to have its world premiere on June 18 at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, followed by its Hulu streaming debut on Friday, June 25.www.comingsoon.net