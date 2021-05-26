False Positive Trailer: Ilana Glazer Stars in Hulu & A24’s New Horror Pic

"Don't be scared." WHOA! This looks insanely frightening! IFC Midnight has revealed the first teaser trailer for a new horror film titled Demonic, made by sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp branching into horror. He made this film quietly last year, taking friends and a small crew up into the Canadian forest during the pandemic summer. Aside from a few hints here & there, not much is known about it - or what happens in it. The short synopsis only says: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother & daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The film stars Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers. This first teaser has so many "holy shit!" shots in it, frrom the creepy hand at the door, to the strange people in the woods. And the weird video game world?! What is going on here! This looks like THE horror event of the summer! Seriously. Bring on the demons, Blomkamp.