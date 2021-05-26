Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln police search for woman missing under "suspicious circumstances"

Posted by 
Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6Utb_0aC6w3Sg00
(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln police are searching for a woman they believe has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances."

According to Channel 8 News, 23-year-old Carly Schaaf was last seen at her home near 20th and Van Dorn streets Monday morning.

Authorities were called to Schaaf's home for a missing person report on May 19, and have been gathering information since.

Multiple interviews and digital evidence have led police to believe she has gone missing under questionable circumstances.

Schaaf is described as 5'2", 130 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently dyed black.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-9903 or 911 in an emergency.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
606
Followers
397
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Emergency#Neb#Channel 8 News#Lincoln Police#Suspicious Circumstances#Authorities#23 Year Old Carly Schaaf#Hazel Eyes#Home#Multiple Interviews#Carly#Digital Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln convenience store burglarized Friday morning

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are investigating the burglary of a convenience store on Friday morning, reported 1011Now. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the Casey's General Store on South 17th Street at 2 a.m. after reports of an alarm.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln authorities in stand-off with man barricaded in home

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln authorities are in a stand-off with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home, reported KLKN Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the man has a warrant for his arrest and is asking the public to avoid the area near 78th Street and Yankee Hill Road.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuates 55+ living facility after carbon monoxide leak

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Authorities evacuated a local 55+ independent living facility Wednesday after workers alerted them of a carbon monoxide leak, according to 1011Now. Workers at Stonecliff Estates near 27th Street and Fletcher Avenue were power washing the underground garage area when they noticed a Cabon Monoxide detector's safety fan did not kick on, said Lincoln Fire and Rescue.