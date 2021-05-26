Lincoln police search for woman missing under "suspicious circumstances"

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) Lincoln police are searching for a woman they believe has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances."

According to Channel 8 News, 23-year-old Carly Schaaf was last seen at her home near 20th and Van Dorn streets Monday morning.

Authorities were called to Schaaf's home for a missing person report on May 19, and have been gathering information since.

Multiple interviews and digital evidence have led police to believe she has gone missing under questionable circumstances.

Schaaf is described as 5'2", 130 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently dyed black.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-9903 or 911 in an emergency.