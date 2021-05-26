Watch two whole seconds of the increasingly real Uncharted movie

It might not have been given much attention back in its day, but They Live has definitely found an audience in recent years people have taken to watching it again in order to get the message. It could have something to do with the fact that not everyone trusts government or the public figures that tell them what’s what, but this movie has come back in a big way as people have been watching it, talking about it, and even going so far as to tell how it relates to the current era. Movies such as this tend to make people believe that folks back in the day saw a trend coming that many individuals didn’t want to believe, especially when it comes to the relationship that the people of the United States have with their government. The fact that it was about aliens sending subliminal messages to human beings in order to run things is just a nice touch by John Carpenter to display his own bit of paranoid commentary for the enjoyment of the audience. At least, that’s what it appears to be since the whole idea of this movie is to question what is seen. There are quite a few movies that might be a good fit for those that enjoyed They Live, if only because they make a person question the reality of the world around them, and because they question the authority of those in charge.