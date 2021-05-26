Cancel
Watch two whole seconds of the increasingly real Uncharted movie

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade in development and several directors, release dates, and scripts, the Uncharted movie increasingly seems like it may actually, really, for real become a movie we can watch, thanks in part to our first actual footage (via Twitter user @Nibellion). The sneak peek is in this...

