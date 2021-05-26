Laura Belle Jury of Paris, Texas
Laura Belle Jury was born on July 13, 1926 in Hollywood, California to parents, Angus M Smith, Jr and Laura B. Taylor Smith. She married George William Jury on September 23, 1945 and the couple had five children. Laura Belle had a witty sense of humor as well as being a compassionate and caring mother and grandmother. She moved to Texas after one visit to her first grandchild. She and George retired in Texas and spent many years adoring the many other grandchildren that were to come.myparistexas.com