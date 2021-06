GILBERT REGINALD HORSELL (Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of Madley Park House Madley Way Witney Oxfordshire OX28 1AT, who died on 1010/2020, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 11/08/2021, after which the estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.