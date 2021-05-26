Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Questa Education Announces 2021 Spring & Summer Graduates

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

FORT WAYNE – Questa Education Foundation announced the 2021 spring and summer graduating class. This graduating class includes 92 students from Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. These Questa Scholars have received their associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees in various fields including business, computer engineering, criminal justice, education, mechanical engineering and various medical fields, according to a news release from Questa Education Foundation.

timesuniononline.com
