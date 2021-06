Warsaw Community Schools announced that online registration is open for all students for the 2021-22 school year. Students who are enrolled in kindergarten through 11th grade may register by logging on to their PowerSchool Parent Portal and then clicking on the returning student registration link at the top left corner of the menu. Parents who cannot remember their PowerSchool Parent Portal login should call the tech support line at 574-371-5088 or contact their child’s school building for assistance, according to a news release from WCS.