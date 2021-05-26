SBA rolls out $100M grant program to help small businesses recover from Covid-19 fallout

Brookville, IN — Franklin County Economic Development and Experience Franklin County are offering free assistance to business owners in the county who need help applying for the State’s Phase 3 COVID-19 relief grant. Sessions with Ginnie Faller from the Indiana Small Business Development Center are set for this Friday, June 11, and next Wednesday, June 16. However, time slots must be scheduled. Call Mikel Beck with Experience Franklin County at (765) 647-6522 if you have any questions and to schedule an appointment.