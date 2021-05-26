NEWS CONFERENCE WILL PROVIDE UPDATE ON INDIANA COUNTY BROADBAND
Indiana County’s ongoing efforts to expand broadband service will be highlighted tomorrow morning in a news conference at the Indiana County Courthouse lobby. The media event will feature the county commissioners, Senator Joe Pittman, State Representative Jim Struzzi, Brian Smith, Emergency management Agency Tom Stutzman, Office of Planning & Development Director Byron Stauffer, and possibly Brian Subich of Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s office, and state representatives Abby Major and Jason Silvis.www.wdadradio.com