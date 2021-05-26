‘NCIS’ Renewed for Season 19: Why it Might Be the Last

"There's going to be a Season 2," Sarah Chalke screamed in a Netflix video with Katherine Heigl. Firefly Lane, based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, has been a massive hit for Netflix with 49 million views globally within its first 28 days after its Feb. 3 premiere. It also debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Netflix's pickup marks the first time that Heigl has been with a new TV series that has been renewed for a second season since her Grey's Anatomy departure. She starred on NBC's State of Affairs in the 2014-2015 season and CBS' Doubt in 2017. She also appeared on two seasons of USA's Suits. Chalke has also had similar bad luck since Scrubs ended, starring in CBS' Mad Love in 2011 and ABC's How to Live with Your Parents in 2013. Chalke, however, has had success with voice roles on Paradise P.D. and Rick and Morty.