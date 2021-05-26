Cancel
Indiana State

US-31 Work From US-12 To Indiana State Line Starts Next Week

WSJM
 15 days ago

There will be lane closures on US-31 from US-12 to the Indiana state line from Tuesday until the end of August. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing 6.5 miles of the highway starting June 1. The project is just under $1 million and includes crack sealing, patching, and chip sealing. MDOT says it will preserve the pavement and extend the life of the roadway. Ride quality and safety will be improved for drivers. A map and project details are available on MiDrive.

www.wsjm.com
Local
Indiana Government
City
State Line City, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
#Transportation Department#State Department#Indiana State Line Starts#Mdot#Midrive#Us 31#Us 12#Lane Closures#Patching#August#Preserve
