The Retail industry has just experienced a period of rapid transformation which has fundamentally changed how consumers shop. The trend towards online shopping and digital experiences which has been occurring for some time, has been massively accelerated. In 2020, U.S. e-commerce spending was up 44% year on year1 and in the UK online sales grew by 46% according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). While this was largely due to the global pandemic, it is widely expected that this trend will not be reversed.