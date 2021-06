Companies across the country are considering hiking prices to offset the surging costs of things like raw materials, energy and transportation. The purchase price for a slew of products, including lumber and steel, has climbed in recent weeks in the face of supply-chain bottlenecks and pent-up consumer demand. The constraints, which have caused some shortages, are forcing financial officers to make a tough decision: Absorb the higher prices, or pass the extra costs along to consumers?