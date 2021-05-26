Steele to discuss jail partnership with Dodge, Waseca counties

Steele County commissioners plan to discuss a potential partnership for the Detention Center in Owatonna with Dodge and Waseca counties at a meeting Friday. Earlier this month, the Steele County Board directed County Administrator Scott Golberg to request a meeting with Waseca County, and potentially with Dodge County, to discuss whether there could be a possible partnership on the Detention Center. Golberg said Waseca indicated that it has its own jail facility project in the works, but Dodge County may be interested in modifying its current arrangement to use the Detention Center.