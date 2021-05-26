Screening and Identification of Key Biomarkers in Melanoma

Malignant melanoma is uncommon worldwide, accounting for only ∼1% of all malignant tumors. However, it has the fastest growth rate among all malignant tumors, 3%–7% annually. Overall, malignant melanoma is an insidious disease with a high degree of malignancy. Surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have long been the main methods for the treatment of malignant melanoma. However, because malignant melanoma exhibits poor sensitivity to adjuvant chemotherapy, the clinical prognosis is poor, and the mortality rate is high. In recent years, it has been found that malignant melanoma is a type of cancer with high immunogenicity. Many research strategies, such as cellular immunotherapy and cytokine and monoclonal antibody therapies, have been applied in the treatment of malignant melanoma. Studying the pathogenesis of melanoma, with the constant discovery of new targets, is still a hot research topic in medicine (Abbas et al., 2014; Chattopadhyay et al., 2016; Wong et al., 2017; Cabrera and Recule, 2018; Kastelan et al., 2018).