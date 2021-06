On Monday, Wheel of Fortune had host Pat Sajak team up with his daughter, Maggie, to amusingly share some terrible dad jokes just in time for Father’s Day. We all know dad jokes well. Sometimes they’re slightly funny, but mostly you end up laughing at your father for their jokes, instead of laughing with them. You know the ones we are talking about. Your dad tells you a joke they think is hilarious. However, the punchline comes and you say with a straight face, “Is that it?” An eye roll later and the dad joke has completed its cycle.