Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The One Change Steve Jobs Made Upon Returning To Apple That Changed Everything

By Pang-Chieh Ho
digg.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Steve Jobs's most important contributions to Apple concerned how the company allocates costs. Today, Steve Jobs is remembered for launching revolutionary products like the iMac and the iPod upon his return to Apple as CEO in 1997. But it was this business change he made that changed the trajectory of Apple forever: he summarized the entire business in a single profit and loss statement (P&L), eliminating separate P&Ls for each division so that departments would stop fighting over where to allocate costs and focus on the overall health of the company.

digg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Changed#Financial Jobs#P L#Key Details Jobs#Company#Ceo#Revolutionary Products#Today#Profit#Product Teams#Business Units#Loss Statement#Contributions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessdailymagazine.news

Apple confirms hiring of Ulrich Kranz, former CEO of EV company Canoo

Apple has hired the former co-founder and CEO of electric vehicle company Canoo to help with the development of the Apple Car, Bloomberg first reported, citing unnamed sources. Apple has confirmed to TechCrunch it has hired Kranz, but did not provide further details into his job responsibilities or title. Kranz...
BusinessEngadget

Apple hires former BMW and Faraday Future exec to EV team

Apple has hired former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz to join its automotive team. Bloomberg confirmed the news on Thursday, noting he joined the tech giant in recent weeks. Kranz spent 30 years at BMW, eventually leading the team that developed the i3, the automaker's first fully electric vehicle. After leaving BMW in 2017, Kranz went on to join Faraday Future, the same year the once much-hyped EV startup went on to run into serious financial trouble. After only four months, Kranz left Faraday to co-found Canoo, the company behind the upcoming $33,000 MPDV1 electric van. Incidentally, Apple reportedly entertained the idea of buying the startup in 2020.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

FaceTime with Craig: YouTubers chat with Craig Federighi to talk about …

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Several YouTubers of different nationalities have published on their channels the FaceTime calls they had with Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering,Craig Federighi, in which they talk about different topics from WWDC21. Review by...
Businesswallstreetpr.com

Apple Staff To Report To Work Three Days A Week From September

In an unprecedented move, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has asked his staff at Apple to work from the office for three days a week from September. Staff required to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. In an email sent out on Wednesday, Cook says,...
Businessmarketscale.com

Apple Employees Resist a Return to the Office

After a year of working from home during the pandemic, 61% of employees prefer being fully remote rather than working in an office setting, as reported by a Growmotely survey. While employers are pushing to get people back into offices, employees have different ideas about their optimal work arrangement. Employees...
BusinessNeowin

Apple hires former CEO and co-founder of an electric vehicle company

Reports about Apple developing an electric vehicle to compete with Tesla and other EV manufacturers popped up in 2015 after CEO Tim Cook reportedly gave his go-signal a year prior. The tech giant went on to hire top talent to fill positions for its EV project codenamed Titan and poached key people from other firms, including Doug Betts, who was quality lead at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The project was later discontinued.
Businessithinkdiff.com

Former BMW executive joins Apple Car team on ‘Project Titan’

Bloomberg reports that former BMW executive and CEO of Canoo Inc. Ulrich Kranz has joined Apple Car division, Project Titan, to develop Cupertino tech giant’s first autonomous electric vehicle. Kranz is hired after three key executives left the company for unknown reasons; Benjamin Lyon of engineering, Jaime Waydo of safety systems, and Dave Scott of robotics.
Businessstateofpress.com

Apple Hires Self-Driving Car Startup Founder and Former BMW Exec Ulrich Kranz

Former BMW senior executive and self-driving vehicle startup founder Ulrich Kranz has taken on a role at Apple working on the company’s autonomous car project, reports Bloomberg. Kranz founded Canoo, a self-driving car startup that he left earlier this year. Prior to creating Canoo, Kranz helped to develop the i3...
ComputersRedmondmag.com

In IT, Everything Changes But Nothing Changes

It amazes Brien how much technology has improved over the decades, but he's still using the same video-capture technique he wrote about for Windows 95. One thing that sometimes surprises me about working in IT is how, every once in a while, things come full circle. In those moments, I have often come to profound realizations of just how much has changed -- while, at the same time, nothing has changed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

What to Look for at Apple's (AAPL) WWDC - Goldman Sachs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall reiterated a Neutral rating and $130.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of Apples World Wide Developer Conference taking place this week. While there are many things that could impact financials for the company, this forum has been less impactful for general business announcements than others in the past. That said, Goldman does expect two hardware announcements that could impact profit growth:
Businessgeektime.com

The Israeli CEO who put Tim Cook in a DeLorean and starred at WWDC 2021

This past Monday, Apple held its annual developer conference - WWDC 2021 - with keynote speaker, Tim Cook, kicking off the event. The convention, as always, was mind-blowing, and started out with a funny video of developers being asked how they would open the conference. The true star from the comedic bit was Yogev Shelly, CEO and co-founder of Israeli startup TinyTap. Shelly explains, while chatting with Geektime, how one becomes part of the prestigious Apple event; the chain reaction that led to the moment; filming while under fire; and why, after all that, he still missed his live performance.
BusinessInc.com

With Just 5 Words, Apple Put Every Developer on Notice at WWDC

On stage at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the company's Senior VP for Software Engineering, Craig Federighi told the audience that "at Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right." It's not the first time anyone watching would have likely heard that from an Apple executive. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, has made it a point of repeating the phrase publicly almost every chance he gets.
Businessmorningbrew.com

A look at Apple's developer relations amid WWDC 2021

Tim Cook kicked off Apple’s developer conference on his home turf in Cupertino, addressing an arena of Memoji. 'Twas a friendlier crowd than he enjoyed at his recent away game—Epic v. Apple—in which he defended Apple’s approach to developers from a courtroom in Oakland. First, a WWDC 2021 recap. Apple...
TechnologyMac Observer

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Launches June 15 for Users

Tim Cook announced Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the Apple Spring 2021 event. It will be launching June 15 after its initial May release was delayed (via The Verge). In-app subscriptions lets podcasters release paid content, or free shows with certain episodes just for subscribers. These subscriptions are ad-free. Per Apple’s webpage:
TechnologyTidbits

Craig Federighi Discusses Apple’s New Privacy Features

Michael Grothaus, writing for Fast Company, interviewed Apple’s Craig Federighi about the new privacy features Apple announced at the WWDC keynote, including iCloud Private Relay, on-device Siri voice processing, Mail Privacy Protection, App Privacy Reports, and improvements to Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention (see “Ten Cool New Features Introduced at WWDC 2021,” 7 June 2021).