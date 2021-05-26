The One Change Steve Jobs Made Upon Returning To Apple That Changed Everything
One of Steve Jobs's most important contributions to Apple concerned how the company allocates costs. Today, Steve Jobs is remembered for launching revolutionary products like the iMac and the iPod upon his return to Apple as CEO in 1997. But it was this business change he made that changed the trajectory of Apple forever: he summarized the entire business in a single profit and loss statement (P&L), eliminating separate P&Ls for each division so that departments would stop fighting over where to allocate costs and focus on the overall health of the company.digg.com