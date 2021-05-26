Summer Walker Receives Slander Over Her Baby Food & Photos
The "Girls Need Love" singer and producer London On Da Track welcomed a baby girl back in March. Summer Walker's opinionated personality immediately translated over to her approach to motherhood, as she would not show her daughter’s face on social media for safety and privacy reasons. Fans both supported and critiqued her for the decision to keep that part of her life private. Her first share of her baby girl, posted on May 15, garnered even more criticism, as some were saying the child’s legs gave the appearance of a malnourished baby, but many fans simultaneously came to her defense.www.hotnewhiphop.com