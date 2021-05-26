Summer Walker Receives Slander Over Her Baby Food & Photos

If fans thought that Summer Walker was distant and standoffish already, they haven't seen anything yet. Over the years, Summer Walker has received criticism from the public due to her behavior when interacting with fans at her shows or meet-and-greets. The chart-topping singer later revealed that she has social anxiety and some interactions make her uncomfortable, so she's adjusted to fit into her active music career. Summer has often shared her life with her fanbase, but she has made it clear—more than once—that once her daughter was born, she wouldn't be sharing photos of her baby girl.