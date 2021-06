IGaming industry is on the rise in the world and this trend will continue in the years to come. Besides being a nation of thrill-seekers, there are several reasons why sports fans tend to get more and more involved in sports betting online. The first reason – betting on sports is legal in the UK. The second reason is that Brits have always been known to be enthusiastic about sports. One study shows that horse race betting comes first and that people also like to bet on soccer, cricket, rugby, and tennis. The last one – bookmakers are everywhere in Britain.