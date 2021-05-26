Lynch believes Jimmy G should be seen as an 'elite thrower'

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, May 13. New and Notable 9 Observations from the 49ers 2021 NFL Schedule With the addition of the 17th game, the league has reduced its preseason matchups from four to three. San Francisco was awarded the max-allotted five primetime contests (three at home) for the second-straight season. The 49ers will open up the 2021 season with back-to-back road games for the first time since 2019 (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals). San Francisco has five games scheduled for 10 a.m. PT starts [Detroit Lions (Week 1), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2), Chicago Bears (Week 8), Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 11), Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14)]. This year, the team is tied for the 19th-toughest schedule in the league (.489), with their upcoming opponents owning a 132-183-2 record in 2020. The 2021 season features seven new head coaches across the league and the 49ers are set to face off against five of them. San Francisco lucked up last season, with the majority of their cooler-weather cities front loaded on the schedule in 2020. That's not the case in 2021. The 49ers received a Week 6 Bye, in between their matchups against the Cardinals and Colts, respectively. The 49ers will travel over 28,000 miles round trip between cities in 2021.