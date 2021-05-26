Cancel
Sex Crimes

Marilyn Manson Facing Arrest Warrant for 2019 Incident Unrelated to Sex Abuse Claims

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 15 days ago
Brian Warner (better known as the provocateur singer Marilyn Manson), 52, faces an arrest warrant, but not for sexual abuse, as some might assume. It’s a misdemeanor simple assault case out of New Hampshire. The alleged victim is a videographer who worked at a Manson concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, said the Gilford Police Department. The incident in question happened in the stage pit area, officers said.

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

