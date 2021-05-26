Marilyn Manson Facing Arrest Warrant for 2019 Incident Unrelated to Sex Abuse Claims

Brian Warner (better known as the provocateur singer Marilyn Manson), 52, faces an arrest warrant, but not for sexual abuse, as some might assume. It’s a misdemeanor simple assault case out of New Hampshire. The alleged victim is a videographer who worked at a Manson concert at the Bank of NH Pavilion on August 18, 2019, said the Gilford Police Department. The incident in question happened in the stage pit area, officers said.