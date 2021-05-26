The best Memorial Day sales 2021: Save big on Apple AirPods, Beats headphones, Bose sunglasses and more
The Memorial Day sales have started ahead of May 31, with some of the biggest US websites offering deals galore on a variety of products. We’ve scoured the sites to bring you some of our favourite items, from the Apple AirPods Pro, Philips Fidelio X3 headphones, a shiny Toshiba TV, the awesome Marshall Stanmore II speaker and more, including a snazzy pair of Bose audio sunglasses. Want to know more, read on!www.loudersound.com