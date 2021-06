OAKLAND — Alameda County prosecutors have filed murder charges against two men who were arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Livermore, court records show. Phe Phan, 27, and Ronnie Ray Martinez Jr., 29, were charged with murdering 24-year-old Emilio Molina in a shooting at Motel 6 on Lassen Road in Livermore. Molina was reportedly shot once in the back shortly before midnight on May 7. He died in the early morning hours the following day.