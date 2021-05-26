Barney Harris has been working hard to build a solid acting career for the last several years. While he’s gotten some cool opportunities, it wasn’t until 2021 that he was cast in a role that has already proven to be life-changing. Barney will be playing Mat Cauthon in the upcoming Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time. This opportunity has the ability to take Barney’s career to a completely new level, and he’s ready to show the world what he can do. While the official release date for the series hasn’t been announced, there are plenty of people who are looking forward to seeing what Barney can do. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Barney Harris.