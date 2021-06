Stephen Sarsfield Bowman is president of Peregrine Senior Living, based in Syracuse. June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and as a care provider of the past 25 years, I find it to be very bittersweet. I am grateful to the Alzheimer’s Association for their efforts in education and compassion. But for most of us, the seeming prolonged morbidity for our loved ones takes devastating toll on millions of our families. It is estimated that if a spouse is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the healthy spouse is six times more likely to develop dementia. This is not because it is contagious, but because it is so profoundly depressing and debilitating.