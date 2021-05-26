Amid ridicule, New Era pulls its ‘Local Market’ baseball cap collection
New Era, official cap supplier of Major League Baseball, released a line of “Local Market” caps Tuesday with city-specific designs for every club, including area codes and images of local landmarks and cuisine, alongside the regular team logo. The concept was sound — yay, civic pride — but the execution, which may or may not have involved a bot combing a limited inventory of ’90s era clip art until it came across something loosely associated with each team’s home, was flawed.www.washingtonpost.com