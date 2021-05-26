Cancel
New Era, MI

Amid ridicule, New Era pulls its ‘Local Market’ baseball cap collection

By Scott Allen
Washington Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Era, official cap supplier of Major League Baseball, released a line of “Local Market” caps Tuesday with city-specific designs for every club, including area codes and images of local landmarks and cuisine, alongside the regular team logo. The concept was sound — yay, civic pride — but the execution, which may or may not have involved a bot combing a limited inventory of ’90s era clip art until it came across something loosely associated with each team’s home, was flawed.

