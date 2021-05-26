Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Woman shuts down man who insulted her on Instagram after being rejected on dating app.

By Bronwyn Isaac
Someecards
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline dating is rough, and even people who find love or companionship are bound to have some bizarre interactions along the way. Perhaps one of the most common yet toxic online dating tropes is the person who aggressively pursues someone only to insult them and project their own insecurities. These types of interactions are the digital version of a catcaller who yells about how beautiful you are, then immediately calls you names once they realize you're not interested.

www.someecards.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Insult#Twitter Inc#Beautiful People#Happy People#Man#Bizarre#Love#Pic#Message#Tropes#Nataliaantonova#Interactions#Happy Anniversary#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades Her 'Counting On' Cousins on Instagram

Amy Duggar may just be throwing some shade to her cousins. Amy, who is the daughter of Deanna Duggar (Jim Bob Duggar's sister), shared a post on Instagram that has raised some eyebrows. The post featured a quote that addressed women who may adhere to more conservative values and, more specifically, "extreme forms of modesty."
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Man sparks heated debate after telling female friend ‘why she’s still single’

A man told his female friend why he thinks she’s still single and it’s safe to say, it backfired.Posting on Reddit, the anonymous man said that he told her her weight was holding her back in terms of finding love and that she was thoroughly offended by it - shock.He said: “I recently went to have drinks with a best girlfriend of mine and she asked me for my honest opinion as a guy as to why she can’t seem to find any guys that she would normally be interested in dating willing to date her.“My friend is cute but...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Stirs Debate After Ignoring Sister's Wedding Invite

A Reddit user has sparked debate after telling of how she ignored her sister's wedding invite when it arrived in the post. The user, who goes by @Reasonable_Cabinet54 on the platform, shared how she didn't want to go to her half-sister's nuptials after she previously cancelled on her special day at the last minute.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Troll Who Said ‘Plastic Surgery’ Made Her Look 'Like an Alien'

Khloé Kardashian is sticking up for herself after a woman tweeted mean comments about her appearance. Here's what happened: The reality star is the new face of the migraine medication Nurtec ODT, and the company shared a commercial with her in it. Said commercial led one troll to reply, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Claire Spivey Pregnancy: Accidentally Revealed on Instagram!

We've been assuming this was the case ever since the 20-year old exchanged vows with Justin Duggar in late February. Just a few months after annoucning her courtship, and tying the knot, Claire Spivey may be pregnant with her first child. How do we know?. Well, there's a pretty legitimate...
RelationshipsPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Couple Reveals Pregnancy

There's another baby on the way for the Brown family. On Wednesday, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown announced that he and his wife, Rhain, are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to a son named Elijah, who was born in January 2019. Noah, the youngest...
Internetnewswars.com

Dating Apps Allow Users to Reject the Unvaccinated

Dating apps in the UK have made it easier for users to reject those who haven’t taken the COVID-19 vaccination. You’re meeting people off a dating app, it’s a virtual meat market. You should be worried about infection, but not COVID. ——————————————————————————————————————— ALERT!. In the age of mass Silicon Valley...
TV & VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Iconic Kourtney Kardashian interview from 2016 goes viral on TikTok after she 'pretended the satellite link was frozen' to shut down an interviewer

An old interview with Kourtney Kardashian from 2016 has gone viral thanks to TikTok. During the interview, which was conducted via satellite with Australia's Today Extra, Kourtney went quiet and starting ignoring host David Campbell after being questioned about her sister Kim's Paris robbery. A short clip of the awkward...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down "Weirdo" Who Slammed Her Kanye West Birthday Post

Sooooo, Kanye West's birthday was yesterday, and the Kardashian family went ahead and celebrated—yes, including Kim! But we're here to talk about Khloé, who hit Instagram with a Kanye b-day post and, inevitably, had to deal with someone calling her out. The person in question responded directly to Kim's comment on Khloé's post (a red balloon emoji!), writing,"Im sorry Kim. The whole 'brother for life' thing is too petty for me. Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that. Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasn't cute but im glad your being strong through it all."
Idaho StateThe Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Share Pre-Wedding Road Trip to Idaho

The countdown has begun until Amy Roloff marries Chris Marek. They have the wedding date. After much debate, they even agreed upon a venue. But first, Amy and Chris are off on a roadtrip for a very sweet reason. On Friday, June 4, Amy Roloff took to her Instagram Stories.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Miley Cyrus shares heartbreaking Instagram tribute to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus this week shared a heartbreaking tribute to Liam Hemsworth that would’ve had anyone who ever loved that relationship weeping. As per Who, the U.S. singer took to Instagram this week to share a clip of herself performing her 2017 hit ‘Malibu’ in her home studio. While this in...