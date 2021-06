Last night, D.C. United beat Inter Miami 3-0, and in all honesty it could have been more. Coming off of two losses that didn’t really give United the outcome they merited, the Black-and-Red showed up ravenous for a win and ready to fight, while Miami...were also in the building. The Black-and-Red stormed out to an early two-goal lead, and then just as Miami showed some life, they put the game to bed with a lovely third.