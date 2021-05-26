Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Hartford, CT

U.S. Women's National Soccer team to play Mexico in East Hartford

fox61.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Mexico twice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on July 1 and July 5. While the final 18-player Olympic Team roster is yet to be announced, these games will feature the full U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team roster before leaving for Japan to participate in the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The roster is expected to be announced in late June.

www.fox61.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Mexico#Conn#Olympic Team#Bleedblue#Uswnt#Uconn Women S Basketball#U S Soccer#Visa#Roku#Rentschler Field#Olympic Send Off Matches#Tokyo#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Soccer
Country
Japan
News Break
Google
Related
Connecticut StateHartford Business

CT colleges see growth with marijuana course, program offerings

In 2017 UConn horticulture professor Gerald Berkowitz and a group of 40 students toured the facilities of Curaleaf, one of Connecticut’s four medical marijuana producers, and picked up an interesting tidbit. “The CEO of the company was saying that he could never find any [job applicants] that had any knowledge...
Tolland, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Reyes, Bowes a winning combination

Angel Reyes Reyes and Nate Bowes were an unbeatable and unhittable combination for the Tolland High baseball team Friday. Reyes and Bowes teamed up for a no-hitter hit as the surging Eagles blanked East Hartford 7-0 in a CCC interdivisional game at Tolland High. Since a 1-7 start, Tolland has...