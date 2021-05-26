U.S. Women's National Soccer team to play Mexico in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Mexico twice at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on July 1 and July 5. While the final 18-player Olympic Team roster is yet to be announced, these games will feature the full U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team roster before leaving for Japan to participate in the delayed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The roster is expected to be announced in late June.