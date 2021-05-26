Cancel
Society

Matters of The Heart

By Community Press Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we embrace a new year, there is no better time to reflect on what we’ve endured the past twelve months, give gratitude for what we have, and look forward to the future with hope and resilience. Last year was a difficult year for all. Luckily, tumultuous times have a...

communitynewspapers.com
#Heart Failure#Heart Health
Society
Diseases & Treatmentsrecordargusnews.com

What is heart failure?

Heart failure is a serious but common condition, caused by other diseases or conditions that damage the heart muscle, such as coronary heart disease, heart attacks, diabetes and high blood pressure. Heart failure does not mean that the heart has stopped working or is about to stop working. Treating these problems before the heart muscle is damaged can prevent heart […]
Public HealthPosted by
National Interest

How Dangerous is COVID-19 for Your Heart?

Sometimes, for reasons we don’t understand, viral infections can cause very serious heart problems, mimicking a heart attack, causing rhythm issues, or even fatal heart failure. So a virus-like SARS-CoV-2 that attaches to the lining of blood vessels might plausibly cause cardiac complications.
Diseases & Treatmentscranberryeagle.com

Heart patients' care suffers

Dr. Srinivas Murali, chairman of cardiovascular medicine at Allegheny Health Network, said 2020 was a frustrating time to be a heart doctor. “The fear of COVID-19 and anxiety and the need to isolate oneself resulted in people not following through with their required scheduled appointments and people ignoring cardiac symptoms,” Murali said.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This sleep habit may harm your heart health

In a recent study published in npj Digital Medicine, researchers found that whether or not you go to bed on time could also have an effect on your health. They examined the correlation between bedtime regularity and resting heart rate (RHR) and found that individuals going to bed even 30 minutes later than their usual bedtime presented a much higher resting heart rate that lasted into the following day.
Healthtwincitieslive.com

Health Check in with Doctor Ryan Dick

Doctor Ryan Dick is back in the studio to chat about our progress from the pandemic and to keep in mind to take care of ourselves, wash hands often, and wear a mask if we are sick and need to go out. Doctor Dick also gives advice on how to check in with our mental and physical health moving forward.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Sleep Apnea Worsens Heart Disease – Yet It Often Goes Untreated

Between 40% and 80% of people in the U.S. with cardiovascular disease also have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), yet it is underrecognized and undertreated in cardiovascular practice. Sleep apnea can cause a negative feedback loop whereby it worsens cardiovascular conditions, which then worsen the sleep apnea. OSA affects 30% to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

If You Feel This, It Could Be a Heart Attack, Says CDC

It's a fear we all have: dropping dead of a heart attack. Knowing the warning signs can help save your life. That's why understanding what the CDC identifies as the key symptoms is so essential. "A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, happens when a part of the heart muscle doesn't get enough blood," explains the agency. "The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow, the greater the damage to the heart muscle." Read on for the key signs you're having a heart attack—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body.
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Chesapeake, VAAHA News

Silent heart attacks all too common, and often overlooked

In 2014, Marian Butts was hospitalized for fluid in her lungs. Right before being released, a cardiologist told her she had some heart damage from a previous heart attack. That was a shock to her and her family. Years before, the Chesapeake, Virginia, resident, who has diabetes, had been treated...
Mental HealthTemple Daily Telegram

Depression and anxiety linked to lower levels of heart health in young adults

Young adults with depression or anxiety may be more likely to have lower levels of cardiovascular health, new research shows. Adults ages 18-34 who have moderate to severe anxiety or depression were more likely to smoke and have excess weight, and were less likely to get adequate exercise, according to the findings recently presented at the American Heart Association’s virtual Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conference.
Relationship AdviceSB Nation

8 Signals That Can Will Warn Your Body A Month Before a Heart Attack

Prevention is better than cure. This simple rule applies to any disease and is especially valuable when symptoms are not properly acknowledged. We will describe crucial symptoms that might occur one month (or even earlier) before a heart attack. You don't need to become a total hypochondriac, but a bit of health awareness never hurt anybody. Pay close attention in case you are at risk. Several often-missed indicators are listed at the end of the article.
Diseases & TreatmentsPost-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Why treat obstructive sleep apnea? It makes heart disease worse

You may have heard that the American Heart Association (AHA) wants people to pay attention to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), especially if they have heart disease or risk factors, such as high blood pressure. Well, I'm going to tell you about it too. It's important. The AHA put out a scientific statement in the journal, Circulation, because OSA can make heart disease symptoms worse.
Fitnesshealthnewshub.org

No Drugs, No Diet: The New Prescription for Moderate Hypertension, High Cholesterol

The American Heart Association’s tough-love recommendation to the millions of Americans with moderate hypertension and high cholesterol, published in a scientific statement earlier this month in the journal Hypertension, urged instant action. As in: Drop what you’re doing (after reading this story!) and start moving. Yes, before taking medication or...
Fitnessrenalandurologynews.com

Obesity-Related Outcomes Up for Metabolically Healthy Obese

(HealthDay News) — “Metabolically healthy obesity” (MHO) is associated with an increased risk for obesity-related outcomes, including incident diabetes, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and heart failure compared with metabolically healthy individuals without obesity, according to a study published online in Diabetologia. Ziyi Zhou, from the University of Glasgow in the...
Healthhealththoroughfare.com

5 Effortless Strategies To Reclaim Your Health

Your health is as important as your financial stability, if not more. Do not allow the fast-paced corporate wild to fool you into neglecting your well-being. You can work as much as you want and also remain able-bodied. Your productivity directly affects your fitness. So, as the world becomes prone...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

Sleep Apnea Awareness, Treatment May Improve Some CVD Outcomes: AHA

Better recognition and diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in cardiovascular medicine may help with symptom control and well-being, the American Heart Association (AHA) says. They’ve issued a new scientific statement hoping to increase recognition and diagnosis of OSA in cardiovascular practice. The last AHA statement to address this topic...
Workoutsmyxperiencefitness.com

Health Benefits of Yoga

Yoga remains one of the most popular ways to relax both the body and the mind. Dating back almost 5,000 years, yoga is an ancient meditation method still practiced by millions today. But how does yoga actually affect your health? Is it best to do it every day? Keep reading to learn more!